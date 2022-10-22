Barclays Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $410.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $450.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 4.6 %

GS opened at $325.10 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.