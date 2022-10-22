Barclays Lowers Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to GBX 2,400

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EDVMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.50 to C$35.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.