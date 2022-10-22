Barclays Trims Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price to $30.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The business had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,575. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.