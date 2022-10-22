Barclays Trims Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Target Price to $12.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,222 shares of company stock worth $1,529,093. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 260.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.