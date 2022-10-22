Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Up 0%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €50.11 ($51.13) and last traded at €49.75 ($50.77). Approximately 1,593,739 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.74 ($50.75).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €51.21 and its 200 day moving average is €57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

