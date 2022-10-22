Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 960 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 108,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3,084.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 39,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $27.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.