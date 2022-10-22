Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,456,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,523.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $263.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.65. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

