Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 219.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,270 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 1.5 %

BBY stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.