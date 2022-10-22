Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.74.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

