Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,405 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,376,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,588 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $64.26.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.