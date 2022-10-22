Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,049 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6,843.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $868,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 518.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $88.53 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

