Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

JQUA stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78.

