Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

