Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

TD opened at $63.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

