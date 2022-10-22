Beldex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $152.12 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.20 or 0.06841144 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00081545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.