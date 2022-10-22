Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $151.93 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $151.93 million and $1.62 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.58 or 0.06830243 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00081966 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

