Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,568 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

