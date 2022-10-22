Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.22 and a 200-day moving average of $182.50.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

