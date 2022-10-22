Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $165.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

