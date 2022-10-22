Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

General Motors Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE GM opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

