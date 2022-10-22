Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 36,774 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,774 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. First Command Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4,470.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

