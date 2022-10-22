Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LLY opened at $340.77 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $342.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
