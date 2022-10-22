Bend DAO (BEND) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $65.79 million and $317,999.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

