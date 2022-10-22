Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.