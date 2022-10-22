Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
