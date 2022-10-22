Berenberg Bank Lowers IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target to GBX 320

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s previous close.

IHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 231 ($2.79) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 284.48. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of GBX 204 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.38). The company has a market capitalization of £765.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

