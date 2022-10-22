Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Bioqual Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of -0.18.

Bioqual Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Bioqual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.01%.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

