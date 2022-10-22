Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.62

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.98 million and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00272075 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00086328 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00066070 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

