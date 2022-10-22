Bitcoin Private Trading 13.7% Higher This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00271041 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00086305 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00066082 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

