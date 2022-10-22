Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $187.69 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $11.70 or 0.00060895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $187.69 million and approximately $394,659.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,209.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00566413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00244615 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00053809 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001556 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.63670651 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $320,973.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

