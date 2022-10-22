BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th.

BK Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BK Technologies has a payout ratio of 109.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

BKTI stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.12. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.05% of BK Technologies worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of BK Technologies in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

