Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:BSM opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.37%.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 73.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,757,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,479 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,575,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,653,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,475,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 115,461 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,577,000 after buying an additional 451,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

