Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.
Blackstone has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years. Blackstone has a payout ratio of 92.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.
Blackstone Price Performance
Blackstone stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock valued at $87,165,545 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.54.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
