Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.54.

BX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.50%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock valued at $87,165,545. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

