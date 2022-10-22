Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. 5,198,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.54.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock worth $87,165,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,028,000 after buying an additional 106,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,776,000 after acquiring an additional 174,583 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Blackstone by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 875,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,097,000 after acquiring an additional 145,937 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blackstone by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 850,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after acquiring an additional 185,601 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

