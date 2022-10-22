Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $27,261.20 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $27,261.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,518.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 4th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $30,749.60.
  • On Tuesday, September 27th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20.
  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,974.06.

Blend Labs Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLND opened at $1.92 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $426.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth $28,500,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 2,495,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 1,719,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 3,288.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,271,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

