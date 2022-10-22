Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after buying an additional 649,795 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000.

CEF opened at $15.80 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

