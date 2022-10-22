Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96.

