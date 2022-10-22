Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Bluegreen Vacations has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of BVH opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $318.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $235.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 277.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100,521 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 86.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

