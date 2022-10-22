BMO Capital Markets Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $58.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.69.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:MGA opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $90.15.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Magna International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,435 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 38.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth $9,227,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth $6,902,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Magna International by 50.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 121,529 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.