BMO Capital Markets Lowers Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to C$10.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRETF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Martinrea International Price Performance

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

