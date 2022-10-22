BNB (BNB) Price Tops $269.54 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $269.54 or 0.01406755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion and $410.96 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,980,687 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,980,838.29851955. The last known price of BNB is 268.95284003 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1129 active market(s) with $555,059,997.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

