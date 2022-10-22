Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Given New €54.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Societe Generale from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Boiron Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BOIRF opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. Boiron has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $49.53.
About Boiron
