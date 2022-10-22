Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Given New €54.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Societe Generale from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Boiron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BOIRF opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. Boiron has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $49.53.

Get Boiron alerts:

About Boiron

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary, proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat influenza symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and Sédatif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Boiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.