Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$49.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Price Performance

TSE:BLX opened at C$37.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$51.55.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

About Boralex

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.