Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Boston Beer updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$10.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.00-10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Boston Beer stock opened at $402.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.98 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $547.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.24.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.43.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.