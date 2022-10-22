Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$10.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.00-10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Trading Up 19.7 %

NYSE:SAM opened at $402.28 on Friday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $547.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.24.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Boston Beer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.43.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

