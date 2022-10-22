Boyd Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,497 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 989,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

