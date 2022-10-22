Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $19.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 16.3% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after acquiring an additional 412,287 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,681,000 after purchasing an additional 922,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,371,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

