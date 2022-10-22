Boyd Wealth Management LLC Sells 128,194 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,194 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 321,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 178,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

