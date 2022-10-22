Braintrust (BTRST) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $146.94 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00009562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $146.94 million and $1.08 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Braintrust has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.23 or 0.27771308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

