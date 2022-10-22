Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE BDN opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 447.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 345,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

