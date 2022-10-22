Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE BDN opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 447.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 345,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.